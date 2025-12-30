Advertisement

Adani Group is planning a significant expansion of its cement footprint in India’s Madhya Pradesh state, with proposals for two new grinding units totalling 12Mta of capacity.

The group’s cement arm, Adani Cement, has secured land for a 6Mta grinding unit in Guna, involving an investment of INR15bn (US$180m). The project is expected to create around 300 direct and 1200 indirect jobs.

In parallel, the company is advancing plans for a second 6Mta grinding unit in Ujjain district, proposing an investment of INR14bn and seeking approximately 70ha of land.

Confirming the developments, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) managing director Chandramauli Shukla said:

“There are two Adani proposals for Guna and Ujjain.” He added that while land has been allotted at Guna, the Ujjain proposal remains under consideration, with Bhopal and Rewa also being evaluated as potential locations.

Adani Cement, which includes Ambuja Cements and ACC, already operates ACC’s integrated cement plant at Kymore. The expansion follows broader restructuring moves within the group, including its proposed consolidation of cement operations.