Advertisement

Pakistan’s Kohat Cement Co Ltd has commissioned an additional 2.32MW on-grid solar power system at its plant, lifting total installed solar capacity to 17.66MW.

The company announced the development on 1 January 2026 in a regulatory filing made in accordance with the Securities Act, 2015 and Pakistan Stock Exchange regulations.

Kohat Cement said the latest installation forms part of its ongoing efforts to increase the use of renewable energy within its operations, helping to reduce reliance on grid electricity and mitigate energy costs.