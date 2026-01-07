Advertisement

RIGA has successfully completed the commissioning of cement mill no.1 for a cement sector client in Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, marking a key milestone in a wider mill upgrade programme.

The project covers the modernisation of two cement mills. While commissioning of the first mill has now been completed, upgrade work on the second mill is currently under way. As part of the scope, RIGA dismantled existing equipment, including the old separator, baghouse, grid separator, and all associated connection ducts, material handling systems, and discharge chutes.

The upgrade works involved the fabrication and installation of new base frames and platforms across multiple levels, along with the installation of a new baghouse, dynamic separator, cyclone, pre-collector, mill vent fan, and baghouse fan.

RIGA stated that the project was executed with a strong emphasis on safety, detailed planning, and close coordination. The company added that all quality standards and project schedule targets were successfully achieved.