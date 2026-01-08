Advertisement

Irish Cement Ltd has strengthened its quarry operations at Platin Works with the introduction of two new Caterpillar 775G off-highway dump trucks and a Caterpillar 990K shovel, increasing its total fleet to 13 trucks.

To celebrate the arrival of the new equipment, the company held an internal naming competition, inviting employees to name the latest additions. The Caterpillar 775G trucks have been named “The Beast” and “Wilma,” while the Caterpillar 990K shovel has been named “Top Cat.”

The investment reflects Irish Cement’s continued focus on growth, safety and operational efficiency across its quarry operations. The Caterpillar 990K shovel is equipped with a 15t bucket capacity, enabling efficient material loading, while the Caterpillar 775G dump trucks offer a maximum working payload of 64t. Together, the machines support safer and more productive material handling.

Irish Cement said the new additions will help enhance quarry performance at Platin Works, ensuring reliable raw material supply while maintaining high safety standards for its workforce.