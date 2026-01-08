Advertisement

Italian cement output rose strongly in October, increasing nine per cent YoY, according to the latest data from Italian concrete association, Federbeton. This follows a five per cent YoY increase in September.

Import and export data, which lag production data, show cement imports increased 37 per cent YoY to 234,168t in September, with a total CIF value of EUR19.3m or EUR83/t as value per tonne. Meanwhile, cement exports rose four per cent YoY to 125,082t, with a total FOB value of EUR11.9m or EUR95/t.

The price of cement declined two per cent YoY in October.

January-October 2025

Cement output rose two per cent YoY in 10M25.

Cement imports were up 10.9 per cent YoY in January-September amounting to 2.085Mt, while exports were down 7.6 per cent YoY over the same period at 1.056Mt.

Italian construction production increased five per cent YoY in 10M25, according to Federbeton. Local government construction spending was roughly EUR25bn in 2025, up 15 per cent YoY.