Bangladesh’s cement exports recorded strong growth in the first half of FY25–26 (July–December 2025), with export earnings rising by 20.09 per cent YoY, according to data from the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

During the six-month period, export revenue reached US$7.95m, up from US$6.62m in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The figure also includes limited exports of salt, stone, and other related products.

However, monthly performance weakened toward the end of the period. In December 2025, cement export earnings stood at US$1.12m, down from US$1.19m in November, reflecting a MoM decline of 5.88 per cent.

For the full fiscal year FY24–25, Bangladesh’s cement export revenue amounted to US$14.33m, compared with US$18.42m in FY23–24. India remains the primary destination for Bangladeshi cement, particularly its northeastern states, while Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives are also key export markets.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan