A major engineering and equipment modernisation project has been successfully completed at the Cementos Argos plant in Cartagena, Colombia, marking an important milestone in the delivery of advanced solutions for the cement industry.

The project underscores a continued commitment to providing high-performance, reliable, and future-ready technologies to cement producers across Latin America and beyond. The scope of work included the supply and installation of precision-engineered airslides and diverter gates, high-efficiency airslide fans with optimised discharge systems, and a new bucket elevator featuring an advanced bag filtration system. Additional equipment delivered as part of the project comprised robust double-flap valves, screw conveyors, auxiliary mechanical systems, and industrial lifting solutions designed for long-term operational reliability.

The modernisation was seamlessly integrated into the existing plant infrastructure, resulting in improved material handling efficiency and enhanced operational stability. Importantly, the upgrades were completed without disrupting ongoing production, while also strengthening the plant’s long-term process reliability and maintenance planning capabilities.

The successful execution of this project highlights DAL’s expertise in managing complex turnkey deliveries, covering the full lifecycle from engineering design and manufacturing to installation and commissioning. Appreciation was extended to Cementos Argos for their cooperation and trust throughout the project.