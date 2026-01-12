Advertisement

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has received a Technical Assessment (ATec) validating the use of concrete formulated with its zero per cent clinker H-UKR cement for superstructure applications, including walls, columns, beams and floors.

Issued by the Commission in Charge of Formulating Technical Appraisals (CCFAT) with technical support from the CSTB, the approval confirms that H-UKR-based concretes meet the safety, durability and performance requirements for load-bearing structural works. Hoffmann Green said this represents a world first for a zero-clinker cement and the highest level of technical recognition available in France.

The new ATec is the company’s third technical assessment within a year, following approvals for shallow foundations in March 2025 and wind turbine foundations in October 2025. Together, these certifications validate the use of H-UKR cement across the full range of housing construction applications, from foundations to superstructures.

Hoffmann Green said the approval strengthens confidence among project owners, insurers and construction professionals, and is expected to support wider commercial adoption of its clinker-free solutions, particularly in high-volume structural applications.

Co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann said the assessment confirms the reliability and technical maturity of H-UKR cement-based concretes and marks an important step in the large-scale deployment of the company’s low-carbon cement technologies in France and internationally.

Last week, Hoffmann Green announced it had sold 50,700t of zero per cent clinker cement during 2025, a new record.