Argentina’s cement market contracted by 1.2 per cent YoY from 764,964t in December 2024 to 755,549t in December 2025, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. When compared with the previous month, demand was down 8.9 per cent from 829,401t. The market was supplied solely by domestic producers as there were no imports (December 2024: 227t).

Argentina’s cement output declined by 1.8 per cent YoY from 772,536t in December 2024 to 758,883t in December 2025 and by 9.7 per cent MoM from 840,181t. Of this total, domestic producers exported 3333t, down 57.3 per cent from 7799t in December 2024 and 69.1 per cent from 10,796t in November 2025.

Full-year 2025

In the January-December 2025 period cement demand in Argentina advanced 5.5 per cent YoY to 10.017Mt from 9.499Mt in 2024.

Output by domestic producers increased by 5.6 per cent YoY to 10.088Mt from 9.556Mt in 2024.

In terms of external trade, exports grew by 21.3 per cent to 74,222t in 2025 from 61,157t in 2024.

Imports in 2025 totalled 2822t, down 39.9 per cent from 4698t in 2024.