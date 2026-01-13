Advertisement

Sinoma Overseas has signed an EPC contract with Yamama Cement Co for a cement silos project, marking its first contract award of 2026.

The agreement follows the successful execution of Yamama’s clinker line relocation project, which involved moving a 10,000tpd line and upgrading it to 12,500tpd. The new contract further strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

Sinoma said the project reflects the effective implementation of its development strategy and highlights its continued focus on localisation, sustainable growth and long-term cooperation. While financial details were not disclosed, the silos project forms part of Yamama Cement’s broader modernisation programme following the commissioning of its new integrated cement plant in Saudi Arabia.

Sinoma Overseas said it will continue to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, targeting further EPC opportunities as cement producers in the region invest in efficiency upgrades and capacity optimisation.