The Ministry of Trade and Integration said the improvement of the national system for certifying cement products was the main driver of recent industry growth, following the update of the ST RK 3361-2022 standard.

In 2025, the ministry approved national standards aligning cement and Portland cement clinker production with updated technological regulations.

Officials said the revised standard was introduced to close regulatory gaps, boost the competitiveness of domestic products, reduce production risks, and strengthen requirements on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Since the initial introduction of ST RK 3361-2022 in 2019, grey imports have declined and cement output in Kazakhstan has climbed to record levels. The latest update to the standard provided an additional lift to the sector, helping production reach a historic peak in 2025.

