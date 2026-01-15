Advertisement

Cement sales rose 5.9 per cent YoY to 946,466t in the final quarter of 2025, up from 893,655t in the same quarter of 2024, according to data from Cemsuisse, the Swiss Cement Industry Association.

FY2025

Cement volumes in Switzerland rebounded in 2025, expanding 4.2 per cent YoY, after shrinking 4.6 per cent YoY in 2024. Low-carbon cement types accounted for 97 per cent of deliveries, up from 96 per cent in 2024. Meanwhile, cement transported by rail accounted for 34 per cent of deliveries, down from 38 per cent. Bulk sales account for 96 per cent of deliveries, down from 97 per cent in 2024.

Construction output increased slightly in 2025, with lower interest rates helping revive residential building. Civil engineering remained challenging, amid downsizing and delays in infrastructure projects.

Stefan Vannoni, Director of Cemsuisse, notes “price increases at SBB Cargo (Swiss Federal Railways’ airfreight subsidiary), coupled with a drastic reduction in services, are forcing cement manufacturers to shift to road transport. This comes at the expense of our decarbonisation strategy”.