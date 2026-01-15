Advertisement

Shree Cement Ltd has commissioned RAS Unit-11 at its integrated manufacturing facility in Jaitaran (Beawar), Rajasthan, strengthening its long-term capacity expansion strategy in North India. The new unit adds 3.65Mta of clinker capacity and 3Mta of cement capacity, raising the company’s total cement production capacity in India to 65.8Mta.

The commissioning reinforces Shree Cement’s focus on developing large, integrated manufacturing hubs to support efficient and reliable supply. By expanding clinkerisation and grinding operations at a single location, the company aims to serve growing infrastructure and construction demand across key North Indian markets while optimising logistics and operational costs.

RAS Unit-11 has been developed as a fully integrated part of the Jaitaran complex and is equipped with modern automation and advanced process technologies. Key installations include Pfeiffer raw and coal mills, an FLSmidth kiln with a six-stage preheater and DeNO x system, and an FLSmidth Cross-Bar® cooler. These systems are designed to improve process control, enhance thermal efficiency and ensure consistent production.

Energy efficiency and sustainability are central to the new unit’s design. The facility is supported by a 22MW waste heat recovery system and the use of alternative fuels, reducing reliance on external power sources. According to Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury, the expansion reflects Shree Cement’s commitment to disciplined growth, responsible resource use and technology-driven efficiency.