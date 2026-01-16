Irish Cement's Limerick plant is proud to announce the successful completion of a major upgrade to the shale shed at our site. The facility, which can store thousands of tonnes of shale—an essential raw material in cement production—has now been significantly enhanced.

The eight-month project involved the full removal and replacement of all roof and wall sheeting panels, refurbishment of structural steel, construction of new retaining walls, and the introduction of improved traffic management routes.

Delivering the project safely within a busy plant environment required extensive planning, coordination, and risk management. Safety remains our core focus, and special recognition goes to our Health & Safety Manager, Gerard Reidy, for ensuring safety was the top priority throughout the works.