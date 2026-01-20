Advertisement

UltraTech Cement is strengthening its growth strategy with a major investment in advanced grinding technology, ordering seven vertical roller mills from Germany-based Gebr Pfeiffer for a range of new expansion projects. The move underlines the Indian cement producer’s focus on digitalisation, efficiency and long-term operational reliability.

The latest order builds on a long-standing partnership between UltraTech, India’s largest cement manufacturer, and Gebr Pfeiffer. The supply package includes one MVR 5600 R-6 mill for raw material grinding, two MPS 3750 BK mills designed for petcoke and coal grinding, and four MVR 6000 C-6 mills for cement production.

All MVR mills will be equipped with advanced condition monitoring systems, allowing preventive and digitally managed maintenance. According to Gebr Pfeiffer, these systems support future-oriented maintenance concepts, reduce unplanned downtime and maximise plant availability across UltraTech’s operations.

The projects are being executed through close collaboration between Gebr Pfeiffer SE in Germany and its Indian subsidiary, Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt. Ltd. The engineering team based in Noida will handle detailed plant planning and provide end-to-end customer support during implementation.

UltraTech said the investment reflects its commitment to deploying best-in-class grinding solutions combined with digital technologies. By adopting modern, energy-efficient equipment, the company aims to reinforce its leadership position and support sustainable growth in India’s rapidly expanding cement market.