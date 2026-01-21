Advertisement

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) has commissioned a new clinker production unit with a capacity of 3.6Mta at its Umrangso plant in Assam, in line with its planned project schedule. With the addition, the company’s total clinker capacity has increased to 27.1Mta.

The new unit supports Dalmia Bharat’s wider expansion strategy as it scales up cement production to meet long-term growth targets. The company is aiming to reach 75Mta of cement capacity by FY28E and between 110Mta and 130Mta by FY31E.

Dalmia Bharat currently operates 49.5Mta of cement capacity across its network. A further 12Mta is under execution, including 3Mta projects each at Belgaum and Pune, and a 6Mta expansion in Andhra Pradesh. Once these projects are completed, total cement capacity is expected to rise to 61.5Mta by the end of FY28.

The commissioning of the Umrangso clinker unit is expected to improve operational efficiency and support the company’s expanding cement footprint, while strengthening supply security in eastern and northeastern India as demand for construction materials continues to grow. Humboldt Wedag India carried out the Umrangso plant commissioning.