A complex project cargo operation has been successfully completed with the delivery of a large Christian Pfeiffer mill from Tangshan, China, to North Dakota, USA. The shipment involved a carefully coordinated multimodal transport solution, beginning with a charter movement from Tangshan to Shanghai, followed by ocean freight to Houston and final inland transportation to the project site in North Dakota.

The centrepiece of the consignment was the mill tube, which required meticulous planning and precise execution due to its exceptional size and weight. The unit measured 4.60m in diameter, had an effective grinding length of 15.75 m, and weighed 140t, presenting significant logistical and engineering challenges.

Alongside the mill tube, the shipment included several critical components required for the complete milling system. These comprised a water injection system, a QDK-F-115-Z separator, a process filter, and conveying equipment including a bucket elevator and air slide conveyors.

The successful completion of this project underscores the importance of detailed engineering, seamless coordination across multiple transport modes, and close collaboration between all parties involved. Such projects demonstrate how expertise, planning and partnership are essential to delivering heavy and oversized cargo safely and efficiently across global supply chains.