Jiangsu LaFa International Engineering Group is working in partnership with Hebei Qianbao Cement to deliver a waste heat power generation project aimed at converting industrial waste heat into green electricity. The initiative marks a key step in turning sustainability goals into practical, on-site solutions within cement production.

The project has now entered a critical construction and installation phase, with teams operating under demanding industrial conditions. Work is focused on the precise integration of waste heat boilers and generator sets with Hebei Qianbao Cement’s existing production line, ensuring seamless system compatibility and long-term operational reliability.

Alongside installation activities, Jiangsu LaFa’s engineers are addressing technical challenges as they arise, applying on-site problem-solving to keep the project aligned with its technical design and performance targets. Close, day-to-day collaboration with Qianbao Cement’s engineering team remains central to the process, ensuring that all activities meet strict safety standards while supporting efficiency and future operational requirements.

Jiangsu LaFa expressed its appreciation to Hebei Qianbao Cement for its trust, as well as to all project partners involved. The project is progressing steadily and in an orderly manner, with confidence high that final commissioning will be successful and that the system will deliver meaningful energy savings and emissions reductions for the cement producer.