Grupo UNACEM of Peru has appointed Carlos Palero as its new Chief Operations Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team.

Carlos brings more than 25 years of experience in cement operations across multiple regions, with a strong track record in driving safety, reliability and operational efficiency. His career has been marked by successful operational transformations, disciplined execution and a collaborative leadership style that works closely with site teams to build strong organisational culture and deliver sustainable performance.

His appointment represents a further step in the company’s strategy to deepen integration across its operations, align execution with long-term objectives and advance with a clear, unified direction, said UNACEM.