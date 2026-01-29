Advertisement

On 10 January, Sinoma Overseas Development Co Ltd reached a major construction milestone at the United Qadisiyah for Nitrogen & Chemical Chemicals (UQNCC) 3,500 tonnes-per-day clinker and cement production line project with a 32MW captive power plant in Iraq.

With the successful lifting of the final core component to a height of 80.55m, the project’s preheater tower—the tallest and most critical structure on site—was officially topped out. Representatives from the project owner, Sinoma Overseas, and key project partners attended the ceremony to witness this important achievement.

As the core structure of the cement plant, construction of the preheater tower involved complex engineering works and demanding high-altitude operations. Throughout the process, the project team strictly adhered to the principles of “Safety First, Quality Foremost,” optimising construction methods to suit local conditions while maintaining rigorous control over safety, quality, and schedule.

During the ceremony, the owner’s project manager congratulated the project team and commended Sinoma Overseas for its strong project management capability, excellent safety performance, and efficient execution.

The successful topping-out marks a significant step forward for the UQNCC project and represents Sinoma Overseas’ first major achievement of 2026 in its global operations. The team will now continue progressing steadily toward safe, high-quality, and on-time project completion.