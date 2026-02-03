Advertisement

Fons Technology International has secured a new contract with a leading cement producer in Libya for the Libyan Cement plant. The project scope includes the supply of a Fons Delta clinker cooler with a capacity of 1500tpd, along with a rotary kiln outlet seal featuring an internal diameter of 4400mm.

This award marks another significant milestone in Fons Technology’s ongoing expansion across north Africa, reinforcing its role as a trusted provider of high-performance clinker cooling systems and critical pyro-process equipment. Designed for efficiency, reliability, and long-term operation, the new cooler optimises heat recuperation, reduces electrical consumption and improves clinker quality, while the kiln outlet seal ensures effective sealing, minimised heat loss and stable kiln performance, according to Fons Technology International.