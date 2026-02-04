Advertisement

Cement output by Egyptian cement plants increased by 18 per cent YoY to approximately 65Mt in 2025 from 55Mt in the previous year.

Domestic consumption expanded to 54Mt in 2025, representing an advance of 13.4 per cent YoY from 47.6Mt in 2024 despite a market that saw sharp price distortions as prices climbed above EGP5000 (US$106.35)/t by mid-year.

While the government instructed cement plants to prioritise domestic supply, exports underwent a structural shift, reported Business News Africa. Total exports fell by approximately six per cent YoY to 18.5Mt, but cement producers focussed on cement exports. Clinker exports fell sharply while cement exports advanced 66.6 per cent YoY to 12.5Mt.