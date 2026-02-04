Advertisement

Cement sales in Indonesia amounted to 5.976Mt in December, a rise of 6.2 per cent YoY compared to the 5.627Mt reported a year earlier, according to the Asosiasi Semen Indonesia (ASI). Bagged sales accounted for 71 per cent of total sales in December.



Java, the country’s largest market, accounting for 52 per cent of all sales, saw dispatches jumped 10.4 per cent YoY to 3.115Mt from 2.821Mt in December 2024. Sumatera, which accounts for just over a fifth of cement sales nationwide, fell 3.8 per cent YoY to 1.297Mt from 1.347Mt previously.



Sulawesi noted a 10.1 per cent YoY increase to 484,447t. Kalimantan reported a 9.3 per cent YoY decline to 470,042t. Bali-Nustra recorded a 31.3 per cent YoY increase in dispatches to 426,721t. Maluku-Papua reported a 4.2 per cent YoY increase to 183,384t.



Cement production in Indonesia rose 4.5 per cent YoY to 5.852Mt, from 5.598Mt in December 2024. Blended cement accounted for 4.533Mt or 77 per cent of total production and OPC the remainder. Clinker production fell 0.7 per cent YoY to 4.812Mt, from 4.844Mt previously.



In December, cement exports jumped 186.5 per cent YoY 80,221t, up from 28,000t a year earlier. Meanwhile, clinker exports rose 25.8 per cent YoY to 1.134t, up from 902,145t.Timor-Leste was the key destination for cement, followed by the Philippines and Papua New Guinea. Bangladesh was the key destination for clinker, followed by Taiwan and Australia.



January-December 2025

Cement sales during 2025 contracted 1.5 per cent YoY to amount to 63.912Mt, down from 64.895Mt in the same period of 2024.



Cement demand in Java declined 0.8 per cent YoY in 2025 to 33.264Mt from 33.517Mt in 2024. Sumatera saw demand rise 1.7 per cent YoY to 14.284Mt from 14.051. Dispatches dropped 5.1 per cent YoY to 5.111Mt in Sulawesi and in Kalimantan 16.1 per cent YoY to 4.835Mt. Bali-Nustra noted a 5.2 per cent YoY increase to 4.299Mt and Maluku-Papua recorded a 1.4 per cent YoY rise to 2.120Mt.



Cement production amounted to 64.720Mt in 2025, down 4.5 per cent YoY from 67.784Mt in the same period of 2024. Blended cement accounted for 44.060Mt, or 68 per cent of total production, and OPC the remainder. Clinker production amounted to 57.301Mt, largely unchanged from 57.159Mt in 2024.



Cement exports were 1.320Mt in 2025, up 32.2 per cent YoY from 998,619t in 2024. Of that 475,000t were directed to Timor-Leste, 273,131t to Australia, 178,020t to the Philippines, 150,849t to Papua New Guinea, and smaller amounts to Tahiti and Taiwan.



Clinker exports amounted to 12.336Mt in 2025, up 12.8 per cent YoY from 10.939Mt in 2024. Of that Bangladesh accounted for 8.347Mt or 68 per cent. Taiwan received 2.032Mt, Australia 934,089t, Sri Lanka 308,980t, Mozambique 184,950t, Malaysia 157,070t and lesser amounts went to the Philippines, Ghana, Angola, Cameroon, west Africa and India.