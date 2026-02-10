Advertisement

Dynamis is delivering a new package of burners to clients in the United States, with four new burners destined for Oklahoma, Arizona, and Nevada. The deliveries include both direct and indirect combustion burners, all equipped with Dynamis’ latest-generation technology to optimise natural gas operation.

Each Dynamis burner is supplied as a complete combustion solution, including a natural gas rack, burner adjustment and handling trolley, flame sensors, ignition systems, and a BMS Safety PLC—ensuring safe operation in full compliance with NFPA standards.

A special highlight is the burners supplied for the plant in Nevada. These units were uniquely engineered with Dynamis’ Low NO x technology for direct combustion, developed through extensive process engineering and CFD studies. Combined with the Dynamis D-Flame system, the solution delivers exceptional control and performance to help optimise clinker quality.

Startups are scheduled for April and May, supported by the proven expertise of the Dynamis technical team.