Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 9.832Mt in September, up 9.7 per cent YoY from the 8.967Mt recorded in September 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US jumped 10.1 per cent YoY in September, coming in at 9.74Mt, compared to 8.849Mt a year earlier.

The key producing states for Portland and blended cement were, in descending order, Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan. The key consuming states were, in descending order, Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois.

Blended cement shipments amounted to 6.602Mt in September, up 13.8 per cent YoY from 5.801Mt a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer.

Masonry cement shipments amounted to 186,060t, up 6.7 per cent YoY from 174,428t a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer.

Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, amounted to 6.284Mt, up 5.9 per cent YoY from 5.935Mt a year earlier.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 2.337Mt in September, up 8.6 per cent YoY from 2.151Mt in September 2024.

Imported clinker amounted to 100,373t, up from 59,797t in September 2024.

January-September 2025

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 76.403Mt in 9M25, down 1.4 per cent YoY from the 77.499Mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US was 1.8 per cent lower YtD, coming in at 75.4Mt, compared to 76.757t a year earlier.

Blended cement shipments amounted to 47.157Mt in 9M25, up 7.6 per cent YoY from 43.84Mt in 9M24.

Masonry cement shipments amounted to 1.622Mt in 9M25, down 3.4 per cent YoY from 1.68Mt in 9M24.

Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 4.9 per cent YoY decline to 50.112Mt from 52.696Mt.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 19.224Mt in 9M25, down 1.7 per cent YoY from 19.565Mt in the same period of 2024. Turkey accounted for a third of imports, followed by Vietnam with a fifth and Canada with 18 per cent.

Imported clinker amounted to 683,592t, down 4.1 per cent YoY from 713,120t in 9M24. Turkey accounted for 43 per cent of imports, followed by Canada with 42 per cent.