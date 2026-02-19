Advertisement

Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) continues its journey of growth and operational excellence with two major milestones that reinforce its commitment to efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

On 17th February 2026, FCCL inaugurated the newly commissioned expansion of its PP Bag Plant at Hattar Industrial Estate. With this upgrade, the plant’s production capacity has increased from 200,000 bags per day to 300,000 bags per day, enabling FCCL to fully meet its entire PP bag requirement through in-house manufacturing and further strengthening operational self-sufficiency.

Mr Qamar Haris Manzoor, managing director FCCL, graced the occasion as chief guest, alongside directors, the CFO, and general managers from all plants, collectively celebrating this significant achievement. A standout feature of the project was that the complete commissioning was successfully executed by FCCL’s own team, delivered within the stipulated timeline through strong planning, disciplined execution, and cross-functional coordination.

In addition, FCCL has formally signed an agreement with KI Quanta Engineering Consultancy & Services (Private) Limited for the implementation of ABB Ability™ Expert Optimizer. This initiative marks an important step in FCCL’s digitalisation roadmap, aimed at improving process efficiency and performance optimisation through advanced process control technology.

Both developments reflect FCCL’s alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — particularly SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption & Production).