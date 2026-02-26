Advertisement

Loesche GmbH has signed an exclusive partnership with Metso Corporation to introduce the Metso Loesche VRM dry grinding technology across a broad range of mineral processing applications.

The collaboration combines Loesche’s established vertical roller mill (VRM) expertise, with more than 2,400 installations worldwide, and Metso’s end-to-end mineral processing solutions and global service network. Together, the companies aim to help mining operators improve efficiency, simplify process flowsheets and reduce energy consumption in one of the sector’s most power-intensive stages.

Stefan Baaken of Loesche said the partnership positions the company to deliver proven VRM technology to mineral processing, offering significant resource-efficiency gains. Bjorn Nielsen of Metso added that the Metso Loesche VRM sets new standards in sustainable crushing, lowering operating costs, reducing wear part consumption and improving downstream performance through a more uniform particle size distribution and reduced sulfide mineral oxidation.