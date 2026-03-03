Advertisement

Dangote Cement Plc has reported record profit after tax of NGN1.01trn (US$0.67bn) for the year ended 31 December 2025, up 101.7 per cent from the previous year. Earnings per share rose to NGN59.86.

Group revenue increased 20.3 per cent to NGN4.31trn, while EBITDA surged 43.4 per cent to NGN1.98trn, representing a margin of 46.0 per cent. In Nigeria, EBITDA rose 62.2 per cent to NGN1.76trn, with a margin of 59.6 per cent. The board has proposed a 50 per cent increase in dividend to NGN45 per share.

Group production volumes declined slightly by 0.9 per cent to 27.5Mt, although Nigerian cement and clinker exports increased 18.6 per cent to 1.4Mt, including 34 clinker shipments to Ghana and Cameroon. The company said efficiency gains were supported by an expanded compressed natural gas (CNG) truck fleet and a favourable energy mix.

During the year, Dangote Cement commissioned a new 3Mta grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire, bringing total group capacity to 55Mta.

Chief executive Arvind Pathak said the results reflected a focus on margin discipline, cost efficiency and export growth. The company reiterated its target of reaching 10Mt of combined exports by 2030 and confirmed plans to commission further capacity, including the 6Mta Itori plant in Nigeria, alongside expansion projects in Ethiopia, Cameroon, South Africa, Zambia and Senegal.