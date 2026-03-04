Advertisement

Lafarge France’s Martres-Tolosane cement plant (Haute-Garonne) will deepen its CO 2 -reduction and circular-economy efforts in 2026 with the commissioning of a new Geocycle mineral-waste treatment and recovery platform, scheduled to be fully operational in summer 2026.

The facility is designed to absorb a broad range of mineral flows—mineral wool, impacted soils and sediments, powdery waste—and offers dedicated processing for biomass ash. Services include screening and removal of reinforcements for under-hearth ash and direct reception or depackaging and safe processing of fly ash, including hazardous ashes.

Treating biomass ash at the cement plant replaces costly and environmentally damaging landfilling (class 1 or 2) by:

• offering a lower-cost alternative to landfill

• avoiding mass burial

• substituting mineral raw materials such as silica and lime

• and creating local value through circular-economy recovery.

With the platform online, Martres-Tolosane aims for full material recovery and to become a regional hub for challenging mineral flows. Waste managers, heating network operators and industrial producers are encouraged to prioritise mineral recovery at the site.