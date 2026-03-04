Advertisement

Sinoma Technology & Equipment Middle East FZE has supplied pan conveyor spare parts (pan and rollers) to customer Northern Region Cement Co in Saudi Arabia. Prior to bidding, Sinoma’s technical team carried out a detailed site visit to assess operational challenges and pinpoint root causes.



That diagnostic enabled a tailored, cost-effective solution. During installation, a Sinoma technical expert was onsite to guide the work and ensure a smooth, efficient and safe fit-up.