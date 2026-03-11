Cement demand in Argentina declined by 5.3 per cent in February 2026 to 696,458t from 735,266t in the year-ago period, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.

The market was entirely supplied by domestic producers who manufactured 700,872t of cement in the second month of the year. This represents a decrease of 5.8 per cent when compared with February 2025, when output reached 743,741t.

Exports were down 49.2 per cent YoY to 4414t from 8687t in February 2024.

January-February 2026

In the first two months of 2026, Argentina’s cement consumption fell 5.3 per cent YoY to 1,484,586t from 1,567,234t in the 2M25.

Advertisement

Domestic output decreased by 5.7 per cent YoY to 1,493,699t in the January-February 2026 period from 1,583,856t in the equivalent period of the previous year.

A total of 9113t of cement was exported in the 2M26, down 47 per cent when compared with 17,180t exported in the 2M25.