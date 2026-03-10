Colombian cement consumption advanced 6.9 per cent YoY to 0.951Mt in January 2026 when compared with January 2025, when consumption reached 0.89Mt, according to the national statistics agency, DANE.

Bagged cement sales improved by 10.9 per cent YoY but bulk sales declined by 2.5 per cent YoY. This was also reflected by a 16.2 per cent increase in sales to the wholesale/retail sector while construction companies and contractors reduced their off-take by 8.5 per cent YoY. Moreover, sales to the ready-mix concrete segment were down by 8.2 per cent YoY.

In terms of the country’s key cement markets, the Santander market expanded by 14.9 per cent YoY while in Bolívar dispatches were up 7.8 per cent. In Nariño, deliveries grew by 17.3 per cent. The Antioquia market remained stable with sales showing a 0.3 per cent uptick while in Atlántico sales edged up by 0.5 per cent YoY. However, in Bogotá sales decreased by 3.2 per cent. In Valle del Cauca and Cundinamarca sales slipped 0.9 and 7.6 per cent, respectively.

Production by domestic cement companies saw a 3.1 per cent uptick to 0.992Mt in January 2026 from 0.962Mt in January 2025.