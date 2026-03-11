Limak Cement is proud to have produced and certified calcareous calcined clay cement, known as LC 3 , which has a limited number of production points in the world, for the first time in Turkey at Limak's Trakya cement factory.



Limak has added LC 3 cement, which is seen as one of the important keys to sustainable transformation in cement, with high performance and low carbon footprint, to our production portfolio in line with the group's innovative approach and sustainable production vision.



Within the scope of EN 197-1 standard, we have successfully completed the certification process of Linak’s CEM II/A-M (Q-LL) 52.5 N calcined clay cement product, bringing one of the leading products in this field to the sector in our country.



This important step is a strong milestone Limak has taken in line with the company's low-carbon production and sustainability goals.

Advertisement