A partnership between the CIMAF Group and the Chadian State has been officially formed, resulting in the creation of CIM-Chad, a new company that takes over SONACIM's industrial and mining assets.

This project is part of the industrial revival and development dynamic planned by the Chad Connexion 2030 programme. Further details have become clear since the bidding contest's completion, reported by CemNet on 4 March 2026.

CIMAF will hold 70 per cent of CIM-Chad's capital, alongside the Chadian State and the municipalities of Pala, Léré, Fianga and Gounougaya, which remain shareholders with a 30 per cent stake.

After the transfer of SONACIM's assets, CIMAF is committed to upgrading the industrial tool of Pala/Baoré, with major investments: CFA36.5bn (US$64m) for the transaction and CFA12bn of investments over five years.

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The objective is to sustainably restart cement production, strengthen local supply and secure supply to support the growth of infrastructure in Chad.

This project, structured around a public-private partnership, is based on CIMAF's expertise and commitment: industrial know-how, qualified teams and perfect knowledge of the field to ensure the success of the recovery and the sustainability of the activity.