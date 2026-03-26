Amreyah Cement has partnered with Germany-based KHD Humboldt Wedag to implement a pyroprocess upgrade at its Burg El Arab cement plant in Egypt.

The project includes the installation of a Pyrorotor combustion reactor to increase alternative fuel utilisation, alongside a modernised preheater with high-efficiency cyclones and a new calciner integrated into the existing structure. The upgrade also comprises Pyrobox® burners for the calciner, a Pyrojet® main kiln burner, and associated process equipment including a new ID fan and ducting systems.

KHD said the integration of the Pyrorotor is expected to enable higher alternative fuel substitution rates, improved combustion efficiency and enhanced process stability, including the use of lower-quality fuels with minimal preprocessing.

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Combined with the upgraded preheater and calciner, the project is intended to improve thermal efficiency, operational reliability and overall plant performance.