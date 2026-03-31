Cement demand in Bolivia declined by 8.2 per cent YoY to 298,327t in January 2026 from 325,152t in January 2025, according to the country’s statistics institute, INE.

Cochabamba, the country’s largest market, reported a 3.6 per cent YoY decrease in demand to 102,164t in January 2026 from 105,988t , but Santa Cruz, the second-largest market, reported a 10.1 per cent advance to 75,536t from 68,585t over the same period. In La Paz, consumption was down by 44.4 per cent to 48,564t from 87,368t. However, in Chuquisaca consumption surged by 171.5 per cent to 39,959t from 14,715t. All smaller markets reported a contraction of consumption.

In Oruro, demand fell by 5.6 per cent YoY to 11, 871t from 12,570t while the Tarija market contracted by 38.6 per cent YoY to 8958t from 14,601t. Potosí demand dropped by 52.1 per cent YoY to 7125 from 15,075t and in Beni demand fell by 22.6 per cent YoY to 3490t from 4509t. In Pando, Bolivia’s smallest market, demand shrank by 67.2 per cent to 570t from 1739t.

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January production

In January 2026, output from Bolivia’s cement plants slipped by 4.3 per cent YoY when compared with the 333,857t reported for January 2025.

In Santa Cruz, production increased by 17.1 per cent YoY to 103,548t from 88,446t in January 2025, but in La Paz, it was down 21.7 per cent YoY to 94,629t from 120,860t in the equivalent period of the previous year. Chuquisaca output increased by 4.4 per cent YoY to 59,030t from 56,533t while in Cochabamba, cement plants produced 40,200t of cement, 1.8 per cent less than in January 2025, when production reached 40,957t. Tarija output was down 9.4 per cent, falling to 13,745t in January 2026 from 15,164t in the year-ago period. In Oruro production dropped 29.2 per cent YoY to 8424t from 11,898t in January 2025.