Holcim has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Peru-based Cementos Pacasmayo in a transaction valuing the company at approximately US$1.5bn.

The Franco-Swiss group said it will launch a mandatory public tender offer to acquire additional shares. The proposed acquisition was first announced in December.

Cementos Pacasmayo operates three cement plants with a combined capacity of around 5Mta, along with 28 ready-mix and precast concrete plants. The company reported net sales of US$630m in 2025.

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Holcim expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow within the first year, with estimated synergies of around US$40m annually after three years.

The deal strengthens Holcim’s position in Peru and supports its growth strategy in Latin America, with Cementos Pacasmayo’s network of more than 300 retail outlets complementing Holcim’s regional Disensa distribution platform.