Misr Beni Suef Cement has been supplied with a 17.5MWp solar power plant by Jinko Solar in Egypt. The Jinko Solar technology uses N Type TopCon Tiger Neo modules designed to deliver high efficiency and long term reliability under challenging environmental conditions.

The solar power modules feature improved temperature coefficients and resistance to degradation, enabling higher energy yield even under intense solar irradiation. “This ensures stable and consistent power generation,” according to Jinko Solar.

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The new solar power plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions at the cement plant while improving energy efficiency and supporting the country’s clean energy ambitions.