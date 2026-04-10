Unacem has announced that its subsidiary, Unacem Chile, has signed an agreement with Cementos Transex to manufacture cement at the Puente Alto plant in Chile’s Metropolitan Region.

According to a filing with Peru’s Superintendency of Securities Markets (SMV), the agreement will enable Unacem Chile to utilise existing installed capacity at the Puente Alto facility, improving logistics and supporting cement production without the need for additional investment in new capacity.

Cementos Transex, part of the Transex Group, has operated in Chile since 2009 and produces both bagged and bulk cement. Its Puente Alto plant is regarded as one of the more modern facilities in the country.

The agreement follows improved trading conditions for Unacem in Chile. The company reported that its Chilean operations recorded a recovery in business activity towards the end of 2025, supported by stronger pricing and demand.

Advertisement

In 4Q25, Unacem Chile reported revenue of US$24m, up 26.8 per cent YoY, with cement shipments reaching 143,000t. Its concrete subsidiary, UNICON Chile, recorded dispatches of 304,000m³ of concrete, an increase of 35.6 per cent, with revenue rising 53.4 per cent to US$34.8m and EBITDA of US$1.4m.

Unacem has operated in Chile since 2018 and has expanded its presence through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.