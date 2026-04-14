Cement consumption in Argentina increased by 11.6 per cent to 825,930t in March 2026 from 740,195t in March 2025, according to the national cement association, AFCP. Of this total 198,000t were imported, up 224.6 per cent from 61,000t in March 2025.

Cement production in the South American country grew by 11 per cent YoY to 830,105t in March 2026 from 747,924t in the year-ago period. Domestic producers exported 4373t of this output, down 43.9 per cent from 7791t in March 2025.

January-March 2026

In the first three months of 2026, cement consumption edged up by 0.1 per cent YoY to 2,310,517t from 2,307,428t in the 3M25. Imports declined 68 per cent to 198,000t from 618,000t over the same period.

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Domestic production slipped 0.3 per cent YoY to 2,323,805t in the January-March 2026 period from 2,331,781t in the 3M25. This includes exports from the country, which totalled 13,486t, down 46 per cent YoY from 24,971t in the January-March 2025 period.