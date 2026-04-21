Senegal’s cement market expanded by 17.6 per cent YoY in December 2025 as domestic cement sales increased to 709,800t from 603,400t in December 2024, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Planned Economy and Co-operation.

Domestic production advanced by 25.5 per cent YoY to 963,900t in December 2025 from 767,900t. Of this output, 239,700t were exported, representing an increase of 91.3 per cent when compared with December 2024, when 125,300t were delivered beyond Senegal’s borders.

January-December 2025

In the full-year 2025, domestic sales grew 4.9 per cent to 7.422Mt, up from 7.073Mt in 2024.

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Production from Senegal’s cement plants edged up by 2.7 per cent YoY to 9.247Mt in 2025 from 9.006Mt in 2024.

Exports saw a 1.7 per cent YoY uptick to 1.931Mt last year from 1.898Mt in 2024.