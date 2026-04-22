Cement dispatches in Vietnam increased by five per cent YoY to 7.45Mt in March 2026, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM delivered 2.07Mt, down three per cent YoY, while other VNCA members saw a two per cent YoY increase to 1.34Mt. Non-members reported a 10 per cent YoY increase to 4.04Mt.

Export volumes increased 13 per cent to 3.50Mt, with clinker exports up 11 per cent YoY to 1.37Mt, while cement exports increased 19 per cent YoY to 2.13Mt. VICEM members reported a strong increase in clinker exports to 102,053t but a 30 per cent YoY decline in cement exports to 141,214t. Other VNCA members reported no clinker exports in March and cement exports of 327,484t, up 42 per cent YoY. Clinker exports by non-members increased nine per cent YoY to 1.27Mt, while cement exports increased 22 per cent YoY to 1.66Mt.

January-March 2026

In January-March 2026, cement dispatches in Vietnam rose 22 per cent YoY to 18.29Mt. VICEM saw a 19.5 per cent YoY rise in domestic sales to 5.06Mt, while other VNCA members reported a 17.5 per cent YoY increase to 3.19Mt. Domestic dispatches by non-members rose 25 per cent YoY to 10.04Mt.

Total exports increased by 21 per cent YoY to 10.09Mt in 1Q26, with clinker exports up 18 per cent YoY to 4.22Mt and cement exports up 23 per cent YoY to 5.87Mt. During the quarter, VICEM’s clinker exports amounted to 285,496t and cement exports to 325,715t. Other VNCA member reported clinker exports of 66,000t and cement exports of 891,201t. Non-members recorded 3.87Mt of clinker exports and 4.65Mt of cement exports.

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The USA (~1.5Mt), Singapore (~0.8Mt) and the Philippines (~0.8Mt) were the key cement export destinations in 1Q26. Cote d’Ivoire (~1.9Mt) and Bangladesh (~0.85Mt) were the main clinker destinations.

Total cement production amounted to 28.32Mt in the first three months of 2026, a 22 per cent YoY increase from the same period of 2025.