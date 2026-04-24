Holcim reported mixed regional performance in the first quarter of 2026, with lower reported sales and earnings but continued organic growth, and said it remains on track to meet its full-year targets.

Net sales declined by 4.8 per cent to CHF3.52bn (US$4.47bn) in the three months to 31 March, compared with a restated CHF3.70bn in the prior-year period. Recurring EBIT fell by 11 per cent to CHF431m, with the margin decreasing to 12.2 per cent from 13.1 per cent.

Performance varied across regions. Sales in Europe declined by 1.5 per cent to CHF1.90bn, while Latin America recorded growth of 3.9 per cent to CHF767m. The Asia, Middle East and Africa segment reported a sharper contraction, with sales down 24 per cent to CHF701m.

CEO Miljan Gutovic said the group delivered “robust organic growth in net sales” supported by cost discipline, operational performance and demand for premium and sustainable products.

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Holcim continued its acquisition strategy during the quarter, completing five transactions. These included the acquisition of a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo in Peru and an agreement to acquire building materials operations in Colombia, strengthening its position in Latin America.

The company expects full-year 2026 performance to align with its longer-term growth targets, forecasting organic net sales growth of 3–5 per cent and organic recurring EBIT growth of 8–10 per cent.