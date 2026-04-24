Baumit Austria has officially commissioned a new raw meal mill at its flagship plant in Wopfing, marking a major milestone for the southern Lower Austria region. This EUR22.6m investment represents a strategic commitment to the site’s long-term future and underscores Baumit’s role as a vital employer and regional supplier of building materials.



The new mill significantly enhances operational reliability by providing greater security of supply and requiring less frequent maintenance than previous systems. Beyond logistical improvements, the facility offers substantial environmental and economic benefits through improved energy efficiency. By modernising its technology, Baumit expects to reduce its annual electricity demand by nearly 2500MWh. This project highlights the company’s focus on sustainable industrial growth while strengthening its position within the competitive construction materials market.

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