Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) reported its financial results on 24 April, announcing earnings of PKR3459m for 3QFY26, a 62 per cent YoY increase but a 14 per cent QoQ decline. The increase in earnings was driven by higher gross margins and lower finance costs, raising 9MFY26 EPS to PKR4.39 from PKR3.84 last year.

The company’s topline grew by 16 per cent YoY to PKR22.4bn but decreased by six per cent QoQ, attributable to higher YoY cement prices and dispatches, and lower QoQ dispatches. Local dispatches were 1.36Mt, up 18 per cent YoY but down six per cent QoQ, cited by a local research house.

Gross margin rose to 35.7 per cent in 3QFY26 from 32.5 per cent a year earlier. Distribution costs decreased by five per cent YoY to PKR804m, while net finance costs fell 64 per cent YoY to PKR525m. Other income was PKR190m, up 15 per cent YoY. The effective tax rate increased to 42.4 per cent from 38.7 per cent a year earlier.

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By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan