Cementos Pacasmayo, part of Holcim Ltd, reported a revenue of PEN555.6m (US$158.7m) in the first quarter of 2026, up 11.3 per cent from PEN499.2m due to increased cement and concrete sales. The company dispatched 797,400t of cement, concrete and precast products, up 11.7 per cent YoY from 713,800t in the 1Q25.

Consolidated EBITDA advanced 32.1 per cent YoY to PEN177.9m, resulting in an improved EBITDA margin of 32 per cent when compared with 27 per cent in the 1Q25.

Net income surged by 55.4 per cent YoY to PEN81.9m, including a 10 per cent expansion of the self-construction segment, which was driven mainly by growth in the Piura and Cajamarca markets. In the ready-mix concrete segment, infrastructure projects fuelled growth with higher margins. The net income margin increased from 10.6 per cent in the 1Q25 to 14.7 per cent in the 1Q26.

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Cement production from the company’s three plants increased by 9.6 per cent YoY to 784,700t in the 1Q26 from 715,700t while clinker output was up 12.1 per cent YoY to 575,600t from 513,400t over the same period.

“We conclude this quarter with optimism and the conviction that financial success is intrinsically linked to positive social impact. We are confident that our integration with Holcim will allow us to leverage global capabilities while maintaining our local essence,” the company emphasised.