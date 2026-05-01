KHD Humboldt Wedag has successfully achieved the first kiln firing and cold commissioning for the new Line 7 at the Cimpor Alhandra cement plant, integrating modern technology with over 130 years of history.
The upgrade, featuring the Pyrorotor alternative fuel combustion reactor, is now transitioning toward hot commissioning and initial clinker production with the support of project partners.
Baumit boosts efficiency with new EUR22m raw mill
Baumit Austria has officially commissioned a new raw meal mill at its flagship plant in Wopfi...