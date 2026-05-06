Italian cement output dropped 18 per cent YoY in February, after decreasing one per cent YoY in January, according to the latest data from Italian concrete association, Federbeton. Bad weather weighing on domestic demand combined with weak export demand were likely the key drags on production during the month.

Import and export data, which lag production data, show cement imports decreased 14 per cent YoY to 166,177t in January, with a total CIF value of EUR14.1m or EUR85/t as value per tonne.Meanwhile, cement exports dropped 42 per cent YoY to 56,854t, with a total FOB value of EUR5.7m or EUR100/t.

The price of cement rose four per cent YoY in February.

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January-February 2026

Cement output declined 11 per cent YoY in the first two months of the year.