Titan America LLC reported improved 1Q26 financial results, supported by strong pricing, operational efficiencies and continued demand across its US East Coast markets.

The company recorded revenue growth in the quarter, while profitability also improved, driven by higher margins and lower production costs. Titan America said recent investments and efficiency measures contributed to stronger operational performance.

The producer follows a record 2025 financial year in which revenue increased by 1.8 per cent to US$1.66bn, while net income rose by 11.7 per cent to US$185.4m. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.2 per cent to US$389.7m, with the adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 23.4 per cent from 22.7 per cent in 2024.

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Titan America said demand conditions in Florida and the Mid-Atlantic remained favourable, supported by infrastructure and construction activity. The company has also recently expanded its US footprint through the acquisition of Keystone Cement in Pennsylvania.