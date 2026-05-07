Bedeschi has secured a new project in North Africa to supply multiple storage lines for a cement plant. This deal reinforces the company's business relationships with Chinese engineering, procurement, and construction contractors active in the cement sector. The project utilises Bedeschi's specialised industry experience to deliver advanced stacking and reclaiming solutions designed to handle a variety of raw materials.

The contract specifies the delivery of two circular storage units. Each of these units will feature a high-capacity rotating stacker alongside a circular scraper reclaimer. Additionally, the agreement includes two longitudinal storage systems. Each of these longitudinal lines will be equipped with one traveling-luffing stacker and two side-scraper reclaimers. Bedeschi Far East, the company's Hong Kong subsidiary, is managing the client relationship and will oversee all sales and after-sales support for the project.